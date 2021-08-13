Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Down 4%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) fell 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.69. 18,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,209,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.05 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Himax Technologies by 156.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

