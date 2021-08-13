Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Trading 3.1% Higher

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s stock price traded up 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.37. 554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 478,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $507.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 16.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 50.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

