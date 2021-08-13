Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Down 4.9%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.87 and last traded at $76.01. 47,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,714,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC upped their price target on Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.45.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at $1,049,000. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at $16,316,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Bilibili by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

