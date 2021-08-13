Townsend & Associates Inc Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,346,000 after buying an additional 127,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,541,072. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $193.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

