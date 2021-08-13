Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 37,598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,020,819 shares.The stock last traded at $4.96 and had previously closed at $4.87.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEG. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aegon by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 25,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aegon by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,026,000 after buying an additional 807,080 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth $852,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 61,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

