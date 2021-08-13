Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.20.

VOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth $479,314,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth $288,444,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $49,706,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $46,318,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after buying an additional 36,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VOR traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,946. The stock has a market cap of $501.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

