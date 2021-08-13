Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSREF shares. Commerzbank lowered Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

Shares of SSREF stock remained flat at $$93.05 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 751. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $68.72 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.70.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

