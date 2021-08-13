Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.29.

A number of research firms have commented on BHG. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell acquired 1,944,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,000. 35.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHG traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $8.62. 15,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,580. Bright Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.