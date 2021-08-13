Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives $14.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on APRE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APRE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,503. The company has a market capitalization of $74.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -0.02. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.