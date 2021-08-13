QuickSwap Price Reaches $763.15 (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $121.92 million and $103.22 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 130.4% higher against the dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $763.15 or 0.01650345 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00046396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00137952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00149548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,217.98 or 0.99948823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.27 or 0.00863447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

