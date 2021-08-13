Crowny Market Capitalization Hits $1.91 Million (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded 30% higher against the dollar. Crowny has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $155,474.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00046396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00137952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00149548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,217.98 or 0.99948823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.27 or 0.00863447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

