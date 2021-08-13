Add.xyz (ADD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.30 Million

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $10,942.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00056374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.48 or 0.00894165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00114276 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

