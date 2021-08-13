cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 35.34% and a negative net margin of 79.89%. cbdMD updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,926. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88. cbdMD has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $113.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get cbdMD alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in cbdMD stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 2,719.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of cbdMD worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.25 target price (down previously from $4.10) on shares of cbdMD in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.