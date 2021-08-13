Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires Shares of 26,030 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,030 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.45. 261,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,365,707. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $46.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

