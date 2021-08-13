Tuttle Tactical Management Takes Position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 124,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $19,344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $6,200,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $5,456,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $4,464,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $3,968,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTIQ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 28,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,916. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.86.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

