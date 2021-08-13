iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.74. 19,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,023. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.98.

