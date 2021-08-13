Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,040,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after buying an additional 164,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 420,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $27,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total transaction of $5,088,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,026.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,466 shares of company stock worth $34,463,821. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANET stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $364.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,890. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $384.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.