Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Shares Sold by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management decreased its position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,705 shares during the quarter. Fortress Capital Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management owned 0.46% of Fortress Capital Acquisition worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $785,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.73. 14,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,522. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

