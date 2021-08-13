Tuttle Tactical Management Cuts Holdings in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Tuttle Tactical Management decreased its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,554 shares during the quarter. Far Peak Acquisition makes up 0.8% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Far Peak Acquisition were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPAC. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,599. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

