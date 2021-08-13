Tuttle Tactical Management Buys Shares of 171,992 SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 171,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,309. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

