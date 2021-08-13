Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.130-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Under Armour also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.32.

UAA stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 29,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.40. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

