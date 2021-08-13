Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Up 9.8% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) shot up 9.8% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $33.33 and last traded at $32.78. 8,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 478,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01.

SEER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seer by 284.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Seer by 249.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00.

Seer Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

