Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Gap Up to $24.24

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.24, but opened at $24.89. Codexis shares last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 1,419 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDXS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 16.49% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Codexis by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 63,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Codexis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 12.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 57.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 265,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 73.4% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 638,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 270,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

