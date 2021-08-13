New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Up to $1.27

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $1.30. New Gold shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 23,995 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $874.89 million, a PE ratio of -21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 270,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares during the period. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

