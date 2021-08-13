Plair Trading 20.9% Higher Over Last Week (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Plair has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. Plair has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $4,977.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plair coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00056906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.85 or 0.00898774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00115434 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001950 BTC.

About Plair

Plair (PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official website is plair.life . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

