QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.420-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.

NYSE QGEN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,789. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.49. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QGEN shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.71.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

