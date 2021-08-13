QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.420-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.
NYSE QGEN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,789. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.49. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.
QIAGEN Company Profile
QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.
