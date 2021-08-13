National Bank Financial Lowers Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) to Sector Perform Under Weight

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BYD. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised shares of Boyd Group Services to an “outperform” rating and set a C$265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$257.46.

BYD stock opened at C$241.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.26. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$184.84 and a 12 month high of C$249.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$230.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$533.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

