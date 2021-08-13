VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Issues Earnings Results

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VTGN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.90. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.85.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

