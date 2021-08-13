Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 28,346 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,346 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $187.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.16. The stock has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

