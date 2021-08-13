Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $821,000 Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,852 shares of company stock valued at $39,767,124 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $2.42 on Friday, hitting $673.25. 152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,635. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.54 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $645.18. The firm has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a PE ratio of 80.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.