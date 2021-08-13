Calamos Wealth Management LLC Invests $431,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 493 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

BLK opened at $918.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $880.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $922.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

