Amarillo National Bank Acquires New Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Duke Realty by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,102. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $51.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

