Analysts Set Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Target Price at $20.71

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Topaz Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TPZEF remained flat at $$12.77 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.