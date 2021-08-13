Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$8.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MMX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Maverix Metals to C$8.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.55.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Shares of MMX traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.86. 20,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,372. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 11.30 and a quick ratio of 10.96. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.47 and a twelve month high of C$7.78. The stock has a market cap of C$827.53 million and a P/E ratio of 17.92.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$16.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.