Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Invests $219,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,108,000 after acquiring an additional 466,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after buying an additional 412,694 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after buying an additional 185,374 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after buying an additional 181,534 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 258,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,779,000 after buying an additional 169,875 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,480. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.