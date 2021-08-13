XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $169.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.77.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $88.39. 4,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,171. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $89.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

