XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.
XPO has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $169.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.77.
Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $88.39. 4,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,171. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $89.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.78.
In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.
XPO Logistics Company Profile
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
