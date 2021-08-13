Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. AlphaValue lowered Accor to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered Accor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Accor alerts:

Shares of ACCYY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 35,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,379. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49. Accor has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.