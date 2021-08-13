Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SGFY. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of SGFY traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,967. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47. Signify Health has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Signify Health by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Signify Health by 817.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Signify Health by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Signify Health by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Signify Health by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

