Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th.

LNF opened at C$25.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. The stock has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67. Leon’s Furniture has a 1 year low of C$15.15 and a 1 year high of C$25.29.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$571.13 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leon’s Furniture will post 2.0016863 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

