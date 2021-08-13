Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Kite Realty Group Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 62.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of KRG opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.38, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

