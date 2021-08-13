Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) was downgraded by National Bank Financial to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AGGZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

AGGZF stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

