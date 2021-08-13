Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $372.22. 6,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,294. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $372.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.59.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.62.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

