Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $115.83. The company had a trading volume of 74,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,950,981. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.60.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

