Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Elmira Savings Bank were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Elmira Savings Bank by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

ESBK stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138. The company has a market cap of $48.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.66. Elmira Savings Bank has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank provides financial services to consumers and businesses. It offers savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, and NOW accounts; certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, construction, commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, comprising of installment loans, overdraft line of credit, and home equity loans; and mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences.

