HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

HSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $77,348,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HSBC by 129,040.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after buying an additional 1,219,435 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,772,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of HSBC by 506.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 473,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 395,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,065,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $28.49. 25,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,922. HSBC has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

