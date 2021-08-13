Busey Wealth Management Has $941,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SYK opened at $260.90 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $275.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.