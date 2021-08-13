Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to Post $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.10. Truist Financial reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $58.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

