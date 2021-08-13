International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 25.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $143.07 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $127.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.65.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

