Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 71,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,398,107 shares.The stock last traded at $79.74 and had previously closed at $79.16.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,635,000 after buying an additional 882,063 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after buying an additional 595,974 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after buying an additional 409,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,685,000 after buying an additional 352,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $23,295,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

