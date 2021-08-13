Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ STOK traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $25.70. 210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,822. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.08. The firm has a market cap of $943.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.29.
In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $1,413,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $164,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.
Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
